Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.