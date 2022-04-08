Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.51% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.