CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.32

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.32 and last traded at $107.88, with a volume of 21242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

