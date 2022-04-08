ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECOM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 159,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 158,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 153,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

