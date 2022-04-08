Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 688.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,660. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

