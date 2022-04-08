Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.17. 1,882,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,567. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

