Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.55.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $92.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

