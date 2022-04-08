Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

