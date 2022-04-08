Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $403.57 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $350.99 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

