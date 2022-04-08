Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of APA worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

