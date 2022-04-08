Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

