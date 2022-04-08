Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $267.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

