Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

