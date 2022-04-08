Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,623 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.