Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,067 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

