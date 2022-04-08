Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $296.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

