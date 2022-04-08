Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $19,345,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $16,259,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Oil by 737.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

