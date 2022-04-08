Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

CHWY stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.