Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CHS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

CHS opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

