Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.17. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 51,489 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 2.44.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,405,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.