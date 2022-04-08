Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,544.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,517.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,646.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,973.77.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

