Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.09.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

