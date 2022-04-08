Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIEN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of CIEN opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 37.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

