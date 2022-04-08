Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Shares of CI opened at $255.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.83 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

