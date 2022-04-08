CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

CIR opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

