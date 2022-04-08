Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

CTRN opened at $29.67 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

