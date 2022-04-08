Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
