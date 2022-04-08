Citigroup Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $81.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of MGA opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

