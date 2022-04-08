Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $67.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 232007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Several other analysts also recently commented on C. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

