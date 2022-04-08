Citigroup Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $108.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.27.

VC opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

