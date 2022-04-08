Citigroup Upgrades ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.46.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.19. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 257,127 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,492.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

