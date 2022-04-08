Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

CCO opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after acquiring an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

