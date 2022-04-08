Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Sells $63,387.90 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CLW opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 858.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 966.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 87,173 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

