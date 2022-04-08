Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Sells $63,387.90 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CLW opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.