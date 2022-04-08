CloakCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,365.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00004059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $10.24 million and $14,365.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,821,586 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

