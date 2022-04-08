Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.05. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 43,569 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

