CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,734,000 after buying an additional 532,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after buying an additional 772,725 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,023,000 after buying an additional 30,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $158,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.70.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.