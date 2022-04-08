Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.90% of Codexis worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CDXS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.