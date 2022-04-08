Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,461. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.