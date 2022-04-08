Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

CGTX opened at $3.09 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

