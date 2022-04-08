Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colliers International Group to a buy rating and set a C$190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$169.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$176.40.

Shares of TSE:CIGI opened at C$155.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$175.10. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$126.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

