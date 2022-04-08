Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) vs. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and PCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.71 million N/A $6.37 million $1.61 8.25 PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 3.16 $40.10 million $2.62 8.07

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 29.33% N/A N/A PCB Bancorp 40.14% 16.32% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Commercial National Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial (Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

