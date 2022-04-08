Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,075 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,823,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $206.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

