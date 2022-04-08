Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

