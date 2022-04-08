Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

CMPX has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $1.64 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

