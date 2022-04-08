Conn’s’ (CONN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 39.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

