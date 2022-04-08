Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

