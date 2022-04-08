Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STZ.B stock opened at $262.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -873.33 and a beta of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

