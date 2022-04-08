Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $276.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $276.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.32.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average of $228.67. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of -808.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

