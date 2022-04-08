Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $294.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.32.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

