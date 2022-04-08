Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.56

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 18310511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,095,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,450,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,437 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $141,100,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $101,780,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,502,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

